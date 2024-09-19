32 Killed In Hezbollah Walkie-Talkie Explosions Across Lebanon; Israel PM Responds| Key Points

At least 32 people have died and over 3,250 have been injured after walkie-talkies and pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded in their strongholds throughout Lebanon over the past two days, as per the NDTV reports. This tragic incident has heightened concerns about the potential for an all-out war with Israel.

Here are the key highlights of the incidents

- In the latest attacks across Lebanon, at least 20 people lost their lives and over 450 injuries, according to Al Jazeera.

- Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the beginning of a "new phase" in the war, emphasising that the focus has now shifted to the northern front.

Gallant shared a post on X and said, "We are at the start of a new phase in the war - we are allocating resources and forces to the northern arena and our mission is clear: ensuring the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. To do so, the security situation must be changed."

- Lebanon's Information Minister Ziyad Makari stated that the country does not fear Hezbollah's response but rather "Israel and its crimes." He described the recent events as a new type of warfare, adding that investigations are underway by both the state and Hezbollah, Hindustan Times reported citing Al-Jazeera TV.

- On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We will return the residents of the north securely to their homes," in a brief video message, without providing further details, Hindustan Times reported. He also emphasised that facilitating the return of evacuees has become a formal objective of the war, suggesting that military action may be the only way to halt Hezbollah's rocket attacks and allow civilians to safely return to their homes in the north.

- The Lebanese Ministry of Health on Tuesday instructed health workers to urgently report to work considering the large number of injured people being transferred to hospitals, ANI reported citing CNN. Officials have also urged people to donate blood in anticipation of increased need.