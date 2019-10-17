35 foreigners dead as bus crashes with excavator in Saudi Arabia: Report

Riyadh: At least 35 foreigners were killed after a bus carrying them collided with an excavator in western Saudi Arabia, according to international media reports.

The tragic incident took place in Al-Akhal Center in Madinah area of Western Saudi Arabia.

35 foreigners dead as bus crashes with excavator in Saudi Arabia, reports AFP quoting state media pic.twitter.com/GovAtj4mR0 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

The official Saudi Press Agency quoted Madinah Police spokesperson as saying, ''The accident on Wednesday involved a collision between "a private chartered bus... with a heavy vehicle (loader), in Al-Akhal Center in Madinah area, resulting in the death of (35) and the injury of (4) of its passengers."

Madinah Police and local Saudi authorities are at the spot to take stock of the situation there.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and are being attended by doctors.

Four others injured in the accident are said to be critical at the moment.

The Indian Mission in Saudi Arabia is trying to ascertain if any Indian is among those killed or injured in the accident.

More details are awaited.