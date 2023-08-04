38 Airplanes, 300 Luxury Cars, 52 Golden Boats, Diamonds Worth Crores, This Man Is The Richest Monarch In World

NEW DELHI: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X, ranks among the world's wealthiest individuals with a vast collection of diamonds, gems, and luxurious assets. According to The Financial Times, the estimated wealth of Thailand's King is believed to be over USD 40 billion (3.2 lakh crore).

King Maha Vajiralongkorn's Staggering Net Worth





King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the reigning monarch of Thailand, holds a staggering net worth estimated at $40 billion (Rs 3.2 lakh crore), making him one of the wealthiest individuals globally and the richest royal figure.

Extravagant Real Estate Holdings

The King of Thailand boasts an extensive property portfolio, owning 6,560 hectares (16,210 acres) of land, including numerous government buildings, malls, hotels, and other establishments, making him one of the largest landowners in the country.

Royal Investments in Prominent Companies

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has significant stakes in Thailand's financial and industrial sectors, with a 23% share in Siam Commercial Bank and a 33.3% stake in the Siam Cement Group.

The Royal Treasures

Among his illustrious possessions, the King holds the prized 545.67-carat brown Golden Jubilee diamond, the world's largest and most expensive diamond, valued at approximately Rs 98 crore.

An Extravagant Hobby: The Impressive Fleet

Known for his extravagant hobbies, King Maha Vajiralongkorn boasts an impressive fleet of 38 aircraft, including helicopters, Boeing, Airbus, and Sukhoi Superjet, requiring an annual expenditure of Rs 524 crore for fuel and maintenance.

A Royal Fleet on Land and Water

The King's opulence extends to his vast collection of luxury cars, which exceeds 300, including Limousines and Mercedes Benz, and a fleet of 52 golden boats adorned with intricate gold carvings.

A Palace of Grand Proportions

While the King's palace spans an area of 23,51,000 square feet, he chooses not to reside there, instead dedicating the space to government offices and museums.