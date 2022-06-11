4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Kathmandu early morning, no damage reported

Kathmandu: A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook Kathmandu in the early hours of Saturday (June 11, 2022), jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

The earthquake was recorded by the National Seismological Centre at 2.36 am, with the epicentre being in Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of the capital city.

The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no damage to life or property was reported immediately after the incident.

Many people wrote on social media that it reminded them of the devastating 2015 earthquake.