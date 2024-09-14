Advertisement
PAKISTAN

4 Killed, 21 Injured As Bus Falls Into Ravine In Pakistan's Balochistan

The incident highlights Pakistan's alarming record of road accidents, often caused by poor road conditions, untrained drivers, and lack of safety measures.

|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 09:53 PM IST|Source: PTI
KARACHI: Four people were killed and 21 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in Balochistan's Sherani district on Saturday, officials said. The bus, carrying 25 passengers, was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta when the accident occurred, Sherani Deputy Commissioner Sana Mahjabeen Umrani said.

Four passengers, including a woman, lost their lives in the crash, while 21 others sustained injuries, she said. The injured, including women and children, were initially treated at Zhob's Trauma Centre before being shifted to Quetta hospitals.

Last month, 11 pilgrims died and 35 were injured in a bus accident on the Makran coastal highway. In May, 28 people lost their lives and 22 were injured when a bus fell into a ravine in Balochistan's Washuk area.

