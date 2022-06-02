हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US shooting

4 killed in shooting on a hospital campus in US; shooter dead

Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, reports AP.

4 killed in shooting on a hospital campus in US; shooter dead
Representational image

Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said. Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was unclear how the shooter died or what prompted the deadly assault. “Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.M. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

Police responded to the call three minutes after dispatchers received the report and made contact with the gunman one minute later, Brooks said.

Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a ‘catastrophic scene.’

Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Tulsa resident Nicholas O'Brien, whose mother was in a nearby building when the shooting occurred, told reporters that he rushed to the scene.

“They were rushing people out. I don't know if some of them were injured or just have been injured during the shooting, but some of them couldn't walk very well. But they were just kind of wobbling and stumbling and getting them out of there," he said.

"I was pretty anxious. So once I got here and then I heard that she (his mother) was OK, the shooter had been shot and was down, I felt a lot better. It still is horrible what happened,” O'Brien said.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
US shootingUS hospital shootingGun cultureUSUnited States
Next
Story

WHO warns of future outbreaks of endemic diseases such as monkeypox, lassa fever - Know why

Must Watch

Samsung to shut down its LCD panel business in June, here's why