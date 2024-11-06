2024 US Elections Result: Donald Trump is set to become the 47th President of the United States following a decisive win in the recent election. Pre-election expectations suggested a close contest between Trump and Kamala Harris, but Trump surged ahead, even capturing key swing states. This raises questions: why did Kamala Harris, despite her rising profile post-debate with Trump, lag behind?

5 Reasons Why Kamala Stumbled, Paving Trump’s Path To White House

Anti-Incumbency Impact

Kamala Harris’s campaign faced significant challenges tied to her role in the Biden administration, which struggled with low approval ratings. President Joe Biden has been heavily criticized for his handling of inflation, rising unemployment, and international conflicts, particularly the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine crises. These criticisms have led many to perceive Biden as politically weaker than former President Donald Trump, fueling calls for Biden to step out of the 2024 race.

Trump, meanwhile, has positioned himself as the candidate who can restore America’s global stature, frequently referencing his 2016-2020 term when inflation and unemployment were notably low. His campaign emphasizes that his previous administration fostered economic stability and stronger international standing, setting up a pointed contrast with the current administration’s record.

Late Withdrawal by Biden

Just three months before the election, President Biden announced his decision to exit the race, sharply limiting Vice President Harris's preparation time as his successor. Meanwhile, former President Trump, under intense legal and media scrutiny, continued to hold strong support within the Republican Party.

Controversial 'Trash' Remark

Mid-campaign, Biden called Trump supporters 'trash,' forcing Harris to distance herself while Trump used it to rally his base around national pride.

Immigration Debate

Trump made immigration his primary focus, pledging to deport a million undocumented immigrants and secure the U.S.-Mexico border. His stance struck a chord, especially with white working-class voters, in contrast to Biden's liberal immigration policies that became a challenge for Harris. Despite her support on women’s rights issues, it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

Emotional Support for Trump

After two assassination attempts on Donald Trump, his supporters rallied behind him, condemning what they perceived as a biased media portrayal. Prominent figures like Elon Musk voiced their concerns, amplifying the belief that a Democratic victory would cement control of key swing states through immigration policies.

In the US, seven key swing states can influence an election’s outcome. Musk’s remarks about swing states resonated, and Trump’s victory shows immigration dominated voter concerns. In his victory speech, Trump thanked Musk, underscoring the influence of their alignment on critical issues in this election.