5 Massive National Parks That Cover Entire Countries

Some of the national parks are so big that they dwarf entire countries due to their immense size. These enormous landscapes are more than just protection zones; they are also natural marvels with a biodiversity richness, stunning beauty, and enough space to rival entire nations. These five global national parks are all bigger than the majority of countries on Earth.

Northeast Greenland National Park, Greenland

The largest protected region in the world, Northeast Greenland National Park, spans an astounding 972,000 square kilometers. It is so large that it encompasses more land than 163 nations, including Nigeria and Egypt. Arctic foxes, musk oxen, and polar bears can all be found in this wilderness, but because of its severe weather, it's still one of the world's most isolated and unvisited locations.

Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, Africa

This massive park is larger than Italy, spanning five countries: Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Botswana. It encompasses an area of about 287,000 square kilometers. The park is well-known for its abundant wildlife, which includes lions, hippos, and elephants, as well as for its breathtaking scenery, which includes the Okavango Delta and Victoria Falls.

Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia

The largest park in Africa is Namib-Naukluft, covering 49,768 square kilometers. Its vast sand dunes and bleak desert vistas are its most well-known features. It is bigger than Switzerland. Elephants and other creatures that have adapted to the desert live in the park's unique habitat, which offers a bizarre combination of beauty and seclusion.

Wood Buffalo National Park, Canada

Canada's Wood Buffalo National Park covers an area of 44,807 square kilometers, which is larger than Denmark. This UNESCO World Heritage Site preserves one of the greatest interior river deltas and the largest herd of free-roaming wood bison in the world, providing vital habitat for numerous species.

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, USA

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska is larger than nations like Belgium, spanning 33,682 square kilometers. Some of the highest peaks in North America, glaciers, and a diverse range of animals, including Dall sheep and grizzly bears, can be found in the park.

Not only are these national parks enormous, but they also serve as living examples of the wonders of nature and the value of protecting the planet's natural areas.