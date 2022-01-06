54,740 glasses, 8.3 m high: Here's what World's largest drinking glass pyramid looks like

New Delhi: All eyes were literally really on Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm hotels and winery Moet & Chandon as they toasted to their feat of registering a Guinness World Record for erecting the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid on December 30, 2021.

According to the Atlantis, The Palm, around 54,740 glass coupes were used to build the magnificent 8.23metre high tower. The task took over 55 man-hours.

Here’s an image of the glass pyramid!

The pyramid was created in collaboration with Dutch Company Luuk Broos Events, who provided a team of six workers to help in erecting the glasses and later the champagne from Moet & Chandon was poured into the pyramid.

Interestingly, the new record went on to break Luuk Broos Events' own record of a pyramid with 50,116 glasses, set in Spain’s Madrid in 2017.

The Guinness Book of World Records listing describes the structure as a solid freestanding pyramid.

“It was a freestanding 3-sided solid Pyramid made complete from Commercially available drinking glasses. Each of the 3 pyramid bases measured 6.1 m (20 ft) with a centre height to the apex of 8.2 m (26 ft 11 in). The final act of completing the attempt was to fill the top layer of glasses with a drink,” it read.

According to Daily Mail, the Guinness World Record attempt was organised by Moet & Chandon as part of its series of Champagne-themed ’Effervescence’ events, which were held in over 20 cities around the world throughout 2021.

More so, the glass tower remained intact in the grand resort until January 1 for the hotel’s annual New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, which featured a guest performance by singer Robbie Williams.

