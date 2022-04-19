6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi, no casualties reported

Jakarta: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Ritcher scale hit Indonesia`s Sulawesi on Tuesday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 19-04-2022, 06:53:13 IST, Lat: 7.20 & Long: 127.0, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 779km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," NCS said in an early morning tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred at around 6:53am, 779 km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

However, there are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.