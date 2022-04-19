हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indonesia Earthquake

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi, no casualties reported

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 19-04-2022, 06:53:13 IST, Lat: 7.20 & Long: 127.0, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 779km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," NCS said in an early morning tweet.

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia&#039;s Sulawesi, no casualties reported

Jakarta: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Ritcher scale hit Indonesia`s Sulawesi on Tuesday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 19-04-2022, 06:53:13 IST, Lat: 7.20 & Long: 127.0, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 779km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," NCS said in an early morning tweet.

 

 

However, there are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.

