6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Cuba Amid Hurricane Aftermath And Blackouts

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck eastern Cuba on Sunday, exacerbating the island's struggles following weeks of hurricanes and widespread blackouts, reported AP. The epicenter was located approximately 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Bartolome Maso, Cuba, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The tremor added to the ongoing challenges faced by residents already grappling with severe weather conditions after a Category 3 Hurricane Rafael tore through western Cuba on Wednesday. According to AP, strong winds knocked out power across the island, destroyed hundreds of homes, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people. Days later, much of the island is still without electricity.

Several residents told Reuters the earthquake was among the strongest they had ever experienced, with homes and buildings shaking violently. They described dishes, glasses, and vases rattling off shelves as the powerful tremors struck, leaving many shaken by the intensity. A resident said, “Strong as ever. In other occasions, we've felt the earthquake but not as strong as now.”

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 14 kilometers (8.7 miles), according to the US Geological Survey. An earlier quake, measured at 5.9 magnitude, had hit the region about an hour prior, USGS reported. A few aftershocks of comparatively higher magnitude were also reported.

Another resident said, “Very strong. We're not used to this. The previous quake wasn't that strong as these two we felt today,” reported the news agency.

Tremors were felt throughout eastern Cuba, reaching major cities like Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, and Guantanamo. Additionally, local media in Jamaica reported that the island experienced the quake’s rumbling. The earthquake did not impact Cuba’s capital, Havana.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries in Cuba.