6-year-old Bridger Walker gets global praise for saving little sister from dog attack

New Delhi: A 6-year-old boy from Wyoming in the United States, Bridger Walker, has gained global social media attention for rescuing his sister from a dog attack. The brave boy is learned to have jumped before the German shepherd to shield his 4-year-old sister. In this heroic deed, Walker was brutally attacked by the dog.

The DNA report today hails the bravery of the 6-year-old when the nation would celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan, exactly 17 days from today. As we know that brothers take a pledge to protect their sisters on the Raksha Bandhan, the saga of Bridger Walker is a lesson for brothers of the whole world.

The Wyoming boy's face now has multiple stitches, according to pictures available in media. In these pictures, Bridger is accompanied by his younger sister. Bridger underwent a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches.

When Bridger's father asked him why he jumped in between his sister and the dog, he is quoted by CNN as saying, "if someone had to die, I thought it should be me."

This story of Bridger Walker was shared by one of his relatives on social media. The post has so far received more than 2 lakh likes and more than 11 thousand comments.

The 6-year-old has become a superhero for the whole world and people are saying that we should learn from this child. Impressed by his bravery, the World Boxing Council has declared Bridger Walker as the Honorary Champion.

Several Hollywood stars, who play Super Heroes in Films, have also become fans of this little boy. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in Marvel Studios' Avengers Series, and Chris HamsWorth, who plays Thor, sent a special message to Bridger Walker on Instagram to appreciate his bravery and added that the whole of America is proud of him and his family.

Not only this, but Chris Evans has also promised to send a real Captain America Sheild to Bridger Walker.

Hollywood actress Anne Jacqueline Hathaway also appreciated Bridger for his bravery. The American actress wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Bridger and his sister, "I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one."

"I can only hope I'm half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate??," she added.