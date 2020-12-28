हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
United States

63-year-old named as suspected bomber in Nashville blast case

The Tennessean reported that Warner worked at IT firms throughout his life and had extensive experience with electronics and alarm systems.

63-year-old named as suspected bomber in Nashville blast case

A 63-year-old man identified as Anthony Warner was named as the suspected bomber in Nashville Tennessee case on Sunday (December 27). Law enforcement officials said that Warner died in the explosion.

The Tennessean reported that Warner worked at IT firms throughout his life and had extensive experience with electronics and alarm systems.

Public records showed that the bomber lived at a home in Antioch, southeast of Nashville. The house was thoroughly searched by FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials on Saturday following the blast to look for evidence.

The explosion left three people injured and damaged more than 40 businesses.The blast also disrupted mobile, internet and TV services across central Tennessee and parts of four other states.

Steve Fridrich, owner of Fridrich & Clark Realty in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood, told the Tennessean newspaper he spoke with the law enforcement officials about Warner after the FBI was informed that he worked there.

"He seemed very personable to us - this is quite out of character I think," Fridrich told the newspaper.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" program that it seems that there was some connection between the bombing and the AT&T building.

It is  learnt that the blast caused major damage to the switching center forcing the AT&T employees to drill access holes into the wreckage to connect generators to critical equipment.

