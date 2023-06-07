66 Crore People Across World May Not Have Access To Electricity By 2030: Report

New Delhi: A new report by five international organisations on Tuesday said that about 67.5 crore people in the world don't have access to electricity and that at current rates, around 66 crore people around the globe are projected to be without access to power by 2030. The report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), the World Bank, and the World Health Organization (WHO) also said that up to 230 crore people in the world are still using polluting fuels to cook and that 190 crore people won't have clean cooking opportunities by 2030, which is the target date to achieve a United Nations goal set in 2015 to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

The report also found that mounting debt and rising energy prices are worsening the outlook for reaching universal access to clean cooking and electricity.

"Current projections estimate that 190 crore people will be without clean cooking and 66 crore without electricity access in 2030 if we do not take further action and continue with current efforts," the report said, adding that these gaps will 'negatively' impact the health of the most vulnerable populations and accelerate climate change.

According to WHO, 3.2 million people die each year from illness caused by the use of polluting fuels and technologies, which increase exposure to toxic levels of household air pollution, the report added.

"The energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to have a profound impact on people all around the world. High energy prices have hit the most vulnerable hard, particularly those in developing economies," Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency, said.

While the clean energy transition is moving faster than many think, there is still a great deal of work needed to deliver sustainable, secure and affordable access to modern energy services for the billions of people who live without it, he added.

Key findings of the report