7 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Combat In South Lebanon As Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Escalates

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that seven Israeli soldiers were killed during intense fighting with Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. The clashes erupted as Israeli troops initiated limited ground operations in the region following a day of heightened tensions. Several other soldiers sustained injuries and have been evacuated and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

This escalation comes on the heels of Israel's announcement of a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, a move that has raised concerns about a broader conflict. In separate statements, both the IDF and Hezbollah acknowledged the ongoing battles, indicating that the situation remains fluid and volatile.

As the region braces for further escalation, Israel has vowed to retaliate for a ballistic missile attack launched by Iran on Tuesday. The Iranian missile strike has heightened tensions in an already charged atmosphere, with both sides on high alert.