Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801640https://zeenews.india.com/world/7-israeli-soldiers-killed-in-combat-in-south-lebanon-as-israel-hezbollah-conflict-escalates-2801640.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-HEZBOLLAH

7 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Combat In South Lebanon As Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Escalates

This comes a day after Israel announced a ground incursion into southern Lebanon. Israeli troops are battling Hezbollah inside Lebanon after launching 'limited ground operations' there.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 09:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

7 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Combat In South Lebanon As Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Escalates File Photo

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that seven Israeli soldiers were killed during intense fighting with Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. The clashes erupted as Israeli troops initiated limited ground operations in the region following a day of heightened tensions. Several other soldiers sustained injuries and have been evacuated and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

This escalation comes on the heels of Israel's announcement of a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, a move that has raised concerns about a broader conflict. In separate statements, both the IDF and Hezbollah acknowledged the ongoing battles, indicating that the situation remains fluid and volatile.

As the region braces for further escalation, Israel has vowed to retaliate for a ballistic missile attack launched by Iran on Tuesday. The Iranian missile strike has heightened tensions in an already charged atmosphere, with both sides on high alert.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK