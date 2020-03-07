हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

70 people trapped as hotel used for coronavirus quarantining collapses in China's Quanzhou

The hotel was being used to quarantine and observe people who had come to the province during the novel coronavirus prevention and control.

70 people trapped as hotel used for coronavirus quarantining collapses in China&#039;s Quanzhou

Beijing: Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel building housing quarantined coronavirus suspects collapsed in China's Quanzhou city on Saturday, according to the official media here.

Thirty-three people were rescued after the 80-room hotel collapsed in Fujian Province at around 7.30 pm local time. Around 70 people were trapped under the rubble, state-run Xinhua News agency reported.

The hotel was being used to quarantine and observe people who had come to the province during the novel coronavirus prevention and control, and had come in contact with the virus patients, the report said.

A total of 147 rescue workers have been sent to the scene. Further, 1,000 fire-fighters were rushed for the rescue work along with search dogs, Xinhua News reported.

The novel virus reportedly first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,500 lives globally.

The World Health Organisation last week raised the global virus risk to maximum level after the outbreak spread to sub-Saharan Africa and stock markets around the world plummeted. 

Tags:
CoronavirusChinaChina hotel collapseQuanzhou
Next
Story

Coronavirus outbreak: Globally more than 56 thousand recovery cases reported, death toll rises to 3,461

Must Watch

PT45M38S

Taal Thok ke: Are Delhi rioters more dangerous than Baghdadi?