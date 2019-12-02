8 killed, over 40 injured in Morocco bus crash

Rabat: At least eight people have been killed and 42 others injured after a bus overturned near Morocco`s town of Bab Marzouka, 300 km east of the capital Rabat.

The incident happened on Sunday. The injured have been rushed to a hospital in the city of Taza, Xinhua reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this accident, local authorities said.

Deadly road accidents are common in Morocco, often caused by high speed, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

A total of 1,357 people were killed in road accidents in Morocco in the first four months of 2019, up 10 per cent year on year, according to official statistics.