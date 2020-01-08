80 'American terrorists' killed in missile strikes, claims Iranian state TV

New Delhi: At least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on US targets in Iraq, claimed Iranian state television on Wednesday. The report also added that none of the missiles were intercepted.

According to a Reuters report, Iranian State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said that Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures.

The report said that US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged" in the missile attacks launched by Iran against the US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday.

The attack was in retaliation to the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran`s army renewed a demand for US troops to be withdrawn from the Middle East. Iran's state TV reported on Wednesday.

"Now that they have understood our power, it is time for the United States to withdraw its troops from the Middle East," Iran`s armed forces chief of staff General Mohammad Baqeri said in a statement, according to state television.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian airliner carrying at least 170 passengers crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran`s Imam Khomeini airport, and all aboard were killed, Iran`s state television and a Ukrainian official said.

The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed near the airport and burst into flames. A Ukrainian foreign ministry official in Kiev said all crew and passengers aboard were killed, citing information from the airline.

There was no official word from Ukraine International Airlines.

"The fire is so heavy that we cannot (do) any rescue... we have 22 ambulances, four bus ambulances and a helicopter at the site," Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran`s emergency services, told Iranian state television.

(With Reuters Inputs)