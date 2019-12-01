हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
South Dakota

9 dead in plane crash in South Dakota in United States

The Pilatus PC-12 plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho and had 12 passengers on board.

Representational Image

New Delhi: At least nine people were killed when a Pilatus PC-12 crashed shortly after takeoff in South Dakota. According to reports, the crash happened on Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m., shortly after the plane took off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles west of Sioux Falls.

Three persons were also injured in the crash. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and were given medical treatment.

The Pilatus PC-12 plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho and had 12 passengers on board.

The authorities are yet to acertain the cause of the crash. 

