close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brazil

9 killed in Brazil hospital fire

Patients from the private Badim Hospital in northern Rio de Janeiro were evacuated as thick smoke spread through the building on Thursday night.

9 killed in Brazil hospital fire
Represenational Image

Brasilia: At least nine people have been killed in a fire at a Brazilian hospital, the media reported.

Patients from the private Badim Hospital in northern Rio de Janeiro were evacuated as thick smoke spread through the building on Thursday night.

People on stretchers filled the nearby streets, before being moved to an alternative location, according to the BBC.

One woman told Globo news site that her 77-year-old father made his own way out of his room, but had to leave medical equipment - a neurostimulator - behind. "It`s a device he depends on for a living ... We asked a firefighter to go get it because without this device he won't live. If I could get in there, I'd get it myself," the woman said.

The blaze was brought under control two hours later, media reports said. An investigation into the incident was under way.

The hospital's management said they believe it was caused by a short circuit in a generator.

Tags:
BrazilBrazil hospital fireRio de JaneiroBrazil blaze
Next
Story

3 persons die, two airports closed as torrential rains hit southern Spain

Must Watch

PT4M1S

5W1H: Odd-even back in Delhi after Diwali