Nigeria

9 killed in suspected Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

Military sources who confirmed the attack said the incident occurred late on Wednesday in Aljilati Ngomari village, Xinhua news agency reported.

File Photo

Abuja: At least 9 people were killed in an attack suspected to have been carried out by terror group Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Military sources who confirmed the attack said the incident occurred late on Wednesday in Aljilati Ngomari village, Xinhua news agency reported.

Four of the victims were killed with bows and arrows while five others were hacked to death with machetes, said a military source requesting anonymity.

The northeast region of the most populous African country has been destabilized for over a decade by Boko Haram, which kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls in 2014.

Tags:
NigeriaBoko HaramAbujaAljilati Ngomari
