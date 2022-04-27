हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bird flu

A dubious FIRST after Covid-19: China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu

A four-year-old boy was found to have been infected with the virus after developing several symptoms including fever. China's National Health Commission (NHC) announced the case in a statement but said the risk of it spreading among people was low.

A dubious FIRST after Covid-19: China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

Beijing: China has recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 strain of Bird Flu in the country's Henan province, media reports said on Tuesday. China's National Health Commission (NHC) announced the case in a statement but said the risk of it spreading among people was low.

A four-year-old boy was found to have been infected with the virus after developing several symptoms including fever. According to NHC, no close contacts were infected with the virus. The child had been in contact with chickens and crows raised at his home, it added.

The health commission said the H3N8 variant has previously been detected elsewhere in the world in horses, dogs, birds and seals. However, added that no human cases of H3N8 have been reported. An initial assessment determined the variant did not yet have the ability to effectively infect humans, and the risk of a large-scale epidemic was low, it added. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bird fluH3N8 strainfirst case in ChinaCOVID-19
Next
Story

Rare astronomical event: Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn to align in straight line this week after 1000 years

Must Watch

PT4M11S

Iftar provided on board Shatabdi Express, railway staff wins heart