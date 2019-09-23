A new history and a new chemistry: Modi and Trump endorse each other at 'Howdy Modi'

Howdy Modi, the rockstar event in Houston, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump not only endorsing each other but also lauding the Indian-American community and the start of a new chemistry.

PM Modi introduced President Trump as a "great American president", who from being a "CEO to Commander in chief, from board rooms to oval office, from studios to global stage" left a "deep and lasting impact everywhere".

Referring to Trump's slogan "make America great again", Prime Minister Modi said that the US President has achieved much for the United States. He added that India has connected well with President Trump and endorsed the latter by saying "Abki baar, Trump Sakar". Remember the US goes to elections next year and this will be seen as an important endorsement of Trump presidency by a visiting foreign leader.

"From Houston to Hyderabad, from Boston to Bangaluru, from Chicago to Shimla, from Los Angeles to Ludhiana, from New Jersey to New Delhi – hundreds of millions are glued, as they witness history in Making", said the Prime Minister, adding that "it’s a new history and new chemistry and evidence of synergy" between the two countries.

Calling PM Modi "one of America’s most devoted and most loyal friend" US President Trump said, "Prime Minister Modi of India is doing a truly exceptional job for India and all of the Indian people"

Lauding the Indian-American community, Trump said, "(I am) especially grateful to be joined by over 50,000 incredible members of thriving, prosperous, flourishing, hardworking Indian American community" and four million "amazing Indian Americans who enrich our culture, uphold our values..you are truly proud to be Americans".

He said the relationship is "stronger than never before" since ties are "grounded in our common values and our shared commitment to democracy" and highlighted how Indian and American constitution both begin with "we the people"

Interestingly, he highlighted how Indian companies have been providing jobs in US.

He hinted that he is keen to visit India. "Next week thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch first every NBA basketball in India", Trump announced, asking "Am I invited Prime minister...I may come be careful"

Both raised the issue of terror. While Trump said that "We stand proudly in defence of liberty and we are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism", Prime Minister Modi, without taking names, slammed Pakistan saying, "Be it the 9/11 in the United States or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are the conspirators found? Time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and those who encourage terrorism".