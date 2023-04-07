'A Proud Day': UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata On Sudha Murty's Padma Award Win

Sudha Murty, an Indian author, and philanthropist, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by her family, including her daughter Akshata Murty, who is the First Lady of 10 Downing Street, and her son Rohan Murty.

Akshata Murty took to social media to express her pride in her mother's achievements. On Instagram, she wrote, "Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan from the President of India. On #IWD last month, I reflected on my mother's extraordinary journey, from STEM to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me."

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan to Smt Sudha Murty for Social Work. A philanthropist, renowned author and Chairperson of Murty Foundation, she has initiated many projects in the fields of healthcare, education, art & culture, animal welfare and women's empowerment pic.twitter.com/qQJeEjnKfY — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2023

In her acceptance speech, Sudha Murty thanked the people of India for their unconditional support. She said, "I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that the generosity of a few gives hope for a million."

Sudha Murty's son Rohan Murty also praised his mother's achievements. He said, "My mother has always been a positive force in our lives. She has taught us the value of hard work, humility, and selflessness."

The First Lady, Akshata Murty, also spoke about her mother's example, saying that it has helped put "volunteering, learning, and listening" at the heart of how she hopes to live at 10 Downing Street. She added, "My mother doesn't live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed his pride in Sudha Murty's achievements. He replied to his wife's post with the words "a proud day." Sudha Murty's achievements have inspired many and her work has made a significant impact in India.