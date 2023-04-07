topStoriesenglish2592389
NewsWorld
SUDHA MURTY

'A Proud Day': UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata On Sudha Murty's Padma Award Win

Sudha Murty, in her acceptance speech, thanked the people of India for their support and hoped her recognition inspired the younger generation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sudha Murty was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award
  • The award ceremony was attended by her daughter Akshata and son Rohan
  • UK PM Rishi Sunak called Murty's achievement a 'proud moment'

Trending Photos

'A Proud Day': UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata On Sudha Murty's Padma Award Win

Sudha Murty, an Indian author, and philanthropist, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by her family, including her daughter Akshata Murty, who is the First Lady of 10 Downing Street, and her son Rohan Murty.

Akshata Murty took to social media to express her pride in her mother's achievements. On Instagram, she wrote, "Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan from the President of India. On #IWD last month, I reflected on my mother's extraordinary journey, from STEM to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me."

 

In her acceptance speech, Sudha Murty thanked the people of India for their unconditional support. She said, "I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that the generosity of a few gives hope for a million."

Sudha Murty's son Rohan Murty also praised his mother's achievements. He said, "My mother has always been a positive force in our lives. She has taught us the value of hard work, humility, and selflessness."

The First Lady, Akshata Murty, also spoke about her mother's example, saying that it has helped put "volunteering, learning, and listening" at the heart of how she hopes to live at 10 Downing Street. She added, "My mother doesn't live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed his pride in Sudha Murty's achievements. He replied to his wife's post with the words "a proud day." Sudha Murty's achievements have inspired many and her work has made a significant impact in India.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?