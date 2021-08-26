हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan crisis

Afghan journalist denies reports of his killing, says Taliban attacked him

Some news agencies had reported that the Afghan journalist was killed by the Taliban. 

Afghan journalist denies reports of his killing, says Taliban attacked him
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@TOLOnews

New Delhi: An Afghan journalist has denied media reports of his killing by the Taliban and clarified that he was beaten while reporting in Kabul. Earlier on Thursday (August 26), some news agencies reported that the Afghan journalist was killed by the Taliban. 

Taking to Twitter, Tolo News reporter Ziar Khan Yaad recounted the incident and said that he was thrashed by the Taliban in Kabul's new city while reporting, adding that his camera and mobile have also been “hijacked”. 

Denying the reports of his death, Yaad tweeted, “I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul's New City while reporting. Cameras, technical equipment and my personal mobile phone have also been hijacked. Some people have spread the news of my death which is false. The Taliban got out of an armored Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint.”

Further, he added that the matter has been raised with the Taliban leaders. “I still don't know why they behaved like that and suddenly attacked me. The issue has been shared with Taliban leaders; however, the perpetrators have not yet been arrested, which is a serious threat to freedom of expression,” Yaad added. 

According to Tolonews, its reporter Ziar Yaad and his cameraman were beaten up by Taliban fighters while they were working in Kabul on a report. Since the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15, reports of several journalists being beaten or killed by the militant group have come to the fore. As per Reuters, the Taliban shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him last week. Deutsche Welle director general Peter Limbourg told French news agency AFP, "It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organised searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!" 

Earlier, Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed by the Taliban in July. The Taliban had denied their role in the death of Siddiqui. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Afghanistan crisisTalibanAfghan Journalists
Next
Story

Taliban stops 140 Afghan Sikh, Hindu pilgrims from leaving Kabul: Sikh community Leaders

Must Watch

PT3M29S

Breaking News: Taliban prevent 140 Sikhs from coming to India, didn't allow to reach Kabul airport