Afghan mothers throw babies over barb wire at Kabul Airport, soldiers watch in horror

Kabul: The Taliban has taken over Afghanistan and the country is in deep danger. All the leading countries have evacuated their consulate personnel and ambassadors. The Afghani citizens are scared to death as the Taliban gains control.

In view of the Taliban taking control of entire Afghanistan, thousands of panic-stricken Afghan people had gathered at the Kabul International Airport to board flights to flee the country. Several disturbing images and videos of thousands of worried Afghan citizens rushing to the Kabul airport forcing the US troops to fire shots in the air to disperse the crowd has now surfaced online.

People are so desperate to escape the #Taliban that they’re passing babies and kids forward to the gate at #Kabul airport. #kabulairport #AfghanEvac pic.twitter.com/6NSlIffrD1 — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 18, 2021

In a recent development, a video in which desperate Afghan people have gathered near the Kabul Airport and are seen throwing a little baby towards the gate. The video was shared by Matt Zeller from his Twitter handle.

The videos and images show hundreds of Afghans jamming the Kabul airport and trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital.

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday (August 15) as the Islamist militants entered the city, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport.