Afghan security forces kill 13 Pakistani Jaish terrorists, capture one alive

KABUL: Afghanistan’s security forces killed 13 Pakistani terrorists belonging to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and captured one of them alive in an ongoing operation in the Khogyani district.

It may be recalled that the Afghanistan security forces are jointly conducting clearance operations in Mirza Khel in Khogyani district since July 24.

The operation is underway. It is reported that a total of 31 terrorists have been killed which includes 18 Afghan Taliban and 13 Pakistani terrorists mostly belonging to JeM.

These terrorists are affiliated to Maulsvi Sohail, who is a resident of Khogyani.

One terrorist has been captured alive by the security forces, who is liked to the JeM.