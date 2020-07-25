हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Afghan security forces kill 13 Pakistani Jaish terrorists, capture one alive

Afghanistan’s security forces killed 13 Pakistani terrorists belonging to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and captured one of them alive in an ongoing operation in the Khogyani district.

Afghan security forces kill 13 Pakistani Jaish terrorists, capture one alive

KABUL: Afghanistan’s security forces killed 13 Pakistani terrorists belonging to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and captured one of them alive in an ongoing operation in the Khogyani district.

It may be recalled that the Afghanistan security forces are jointly conducting clearance operations in Mirza Khel in Khogyani district since July 24.

The operation is underway. It is reported that a total of 31 terrorists have been killed which includes 18 Afghan Taliban and 13 Pakistani terrorists mostly belonging to JeM. 

These terrorists are affiliated to Maulsvi Sohail, who is a resident of Khogyani. 

One terrorist has been captured alive by the security forces, who is liked to the JeM.

Tags:
AfghanistanPakistanJaish-e-Mohammad terroristsTaliban
Next
Story

Massive protest to be held in Canada against China's Communist regime
  • 13,36,861Confirmed
  • 31,358Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M5S

CM Yogi Visit Today: Preparation of Ram Temple Bhumi Poojan is on peak in Ayodhya