Afghanistan: 13 people die due to flash floods in Ghor

Ghor: At least 13 people have lost their lives until now due to flash floods in Afghanistan`s Ghor, said provincial governor Ghulam Nasir Khazih on Saturday.

Apart from the deaths, over 100 houses were destroyed due to the heavy downpour which has lashed the province since Thursday, reports Xinhua.

The floods largely damaged the provincial capital Firoz Koah and the neighbouring Tolak and Shahrak districts where farmlands have been destroyed, Khazih said while talking to reporters.

The Afghan leader urged national and international aid agencies to assist with the humanitarian situation resulting from the floods.

