close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Afghanistan

Afghanistan: 13 people die due to flash floods in Ghor

Apart from the deaths, over 100 houses were destroyed due to the heavy downpour which has lashed the province since Thursday, reports Xinhua.

Afghanistan: 13 people die due to flash floods in Ghor

Ghor: At least 13 people have lost their lives until now due to flash floods in Afghanistan`s Ghor, said provincial governor Ghulam Nasir Khazih on Saturday.

Apart from the deaths, over 100 houses were destroyed due to the heavy downpour which has lashed the province since Thursday, reports Xinhua.

The floods largely damaged the provincial capital Firoz Koah and the neighbouring Tolak and Shahrak districts where farmlands have been destroyed, Khazih said while talking to reporters.

Live TV

The Afghan leader urged national and international aid agencies to assist with the humanitarian situation resulting from the floods.
 

Tags:
AfghanistanGhorFlash floods
Next
Story

French anti-terrorism prosecutor says no claim made for Lyon bomb blast

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Zee News Wrap: Watch Top News of the day