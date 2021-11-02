हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan blast

Afghanistan: Blast, gunfire heard near military hospital in Kabul

Afghanistan: Blast, gunfire heard near military hospital in Kabul
File Photo (Reuters)

KABUL: At least two explosions followed by the sound of gunfire were heard close to the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, a witness who lives nearby said.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts.

No comment was available from Taliban officials and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Islamic State, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban`s seizure of Kabul in August, attacked the 400-bed hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people.

