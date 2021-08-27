Afghanistan crisis: Norway halts evacuation after Kabul airport attack

Oslo: Norway can no longer assist in evacuating remaining citizens from Afghanistan`s capital, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said on Thursday.

"The doors at the airport are now closed and it is no longer possible to get people in," Soereide told broadcaster TV2.

Suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport with at least two explosions on Thursday(August 26), killing dozens of people and injuring scores more.

A US State Department report on the Afghan crisis said Norway had agreed to provide airlift support for Afghan evacuees from the Gulf region to follow-on points in Europe. The report, reviewed by Reuters, gave no details.

