Afghanistan crisis: Want ties with all countries, particularly with US, says Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

Kabul: Taliban on Saturday (August 21, 2021) declared that they intend to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America," the group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said.

Refuting media reports that the Taliban have not intended to have diplomatic and trade ties with the United States, he said: "We never talk about cut of trade ties with any countries. Rumor about this news has been propaganda. It is not true."

Taliban leader Baradar is in Kabul to initiate a formal discussion with Afghan political leaders on setting up a government, a senior leader of the group, which has taken control over Afghanistan said.

The developments came soon after Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) leader Gulbadin Hekmatyar informed that formal talks between the group and Afghan leaders will begin once the Taliban leaders reach Kabul.

The Taliban have been attempting to convince the world that they will sever ties with terror groups like al-Qaeda after they are back in power in Afghanistan after 20 years and needs the world's recognition and approbation.

The Taliban's long history of association with terror groups and their family-based relations with terrorists of other groups have raised severe questions about their commitment during the Doha agreement that they would not provide safe heavens to any terrorist in Afghanistan.