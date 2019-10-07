close

Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Explosion in Nangarhar province kills 10 including child

At least 10 people, including a child, were killed and 27 others sustained injuries in an explosion that took place in Afghanistan`s eastern province of Nangarhar on Monday.

Kabul [Afghanistan]: At least 10 people, including a child, were killed and 27 others sustained injuries in an explosion that took place in Afghanistan`s eastern province of Nangarhar on Monday.

The incident occurred when explosive materials placed in a rickshaw went off near an Afghan army vehicle in Police District 3 of the Jalalabad city, local officials confirmed, as reported by Tolo News.

The Afghan Interior Ministry has said that some of those injured in the incident are in critical condition. Further details are awaited.
 

Tags:
AfghanistanBlastNangarhar province
