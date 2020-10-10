Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah lauds India's stand on peace process

Kabul: Chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has lauded India's stand on the peace process.

"India's vision of a peaceful, democratic Afghanistan is very much in the line of thinking of people of Afghanistan," expressed Abdullah who was on a four-day visit to India during which he met PM Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He is reportedly the first foreign dignitary that PM Modi has met amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Happy to have met you my friend, @DrabdullahCE. We had productive talks on various aspects of the strong India-Afghanistan friendship. India will always support our Afghan sisters and brothers in their quest for peace and in meeting their developmental aspirations. https://t.co/KYmDQTWCVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

As always pleased to meet HE @DrSJaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India. We exchanged views on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, bilateral relations, & regional support for peace efforts. He assured me of India’s full support for peace in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/6VgT5DNRnz — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) October 9, 2020

Speaking to WION, Abdullah said that his visit to India has been a very good one and it has happened in a very friendly, supportive, sympathetic environment, with authorities of the country that have helped Afghanistan for many years and in many ways.

"Also, they aspire for peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. We had extensive talks with PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval and engagement with the think tank, civil society. We discussed the current situation, way forward, and also the joint decision was continued focus on engagements and interactions for future," said Abdullah.

Abdullah stated that EAM Jaishankar addressed the inaugural session of Doha meetings, which was welcomed by him and by the international community.

"India's principled position of Afghan-led, Afghan-owned negotiations is important. India's vision of a peaceful, democratic Afghanistan, a country that respects the rights of its citizens, women and minorities especially, and also does not harbour terrorists, that is very much in the line of thinking of people of Afghanistan," opined Abdullah.

"Equally important is India's position, whatever is acceptable for a peaceful Afghanistan, for the people of Afghanistan through an Afghan-led process is acceptable for us. So in that sense, the Doha negotiations started, which was historical in its essence. The fact that we have only met on the battlefield, it was the first time we are sitting across the table, after many many years, that was important. At this stage, more interactions and more engagements will be needed," he added.

He said it is mainly the start of the talks, which has encouraged different countries including India to watch the situation, not only to watch but also participating in the effort which was made.

"Different countries have a certain role to play, India has voiced support for an inclusive peaceful settlement. It is important," he said.