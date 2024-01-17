After Air Strike, Now Iran Insults Pakistan At International Forum With Blunt Statement

Pakistan is unable to digest the fact that Iran attacked it. After America and India, Iran became the third country to carry out a surgical strike on Pakistan. While Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran and warned Tehran of consequences, it's unlikely to take any counter-offensive against the Islamic nation despite being a nuclear power. Amid the ongoing standoff, Iran has now insulted Pakistan at an international forum for not taking action against terrorists. Iran attacked the headquarters of a terrorist group opposed to Tehran with drones and missiles inside Pakistan territory on late hours of Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahain said the air attacks in Pakistan targeted an 'Iranian terrorist group'. He said that the Tehran government had asked Pakistan several times to take action on the group but Islamabad did not pay heed to the request. The air attack also came at a time when Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar met Abdollahian in Davos.

"The so-called Jaish al-Adl group, which is an Iranian terrorist group, was targeted....The group has taken shelter in some parts of Pakistan's Balochistan province. This group killed our security forces. We only targeted Iranian terrorist groups on the soil of Pakistan," said Abdollahian.

"We have no hesitation when it comes to national interests and those terrorist groups inside Pakistan," the Iranian Foreign Minister said. Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), a Sunni Muslim armed group, has previously launched attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organisation by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan. Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel. Sistan-Balochistan borders Afghanistan and Pakistan. The region has a history of clashes between Iran's security forces and Sunni terrorists, as well as drug smugglers, Al Arabiya News reported.