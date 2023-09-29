Islamabad: At least four people, including a police officer, were killed while 12 persons sustained injuries as two blasts rocked the Doaba police station in the Hangu area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, Dawn reported citing police. Hangu District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed confirmed the casualties and injuries. He said that the first blast took place at the entrance of the police station after which a number of people gathered at the site of the incident. He further said, "A few minutes later, another blast occurred inside a mosque situated in the premises of the police station." DPO Ahmed said the second blast took place during the Friday sermon, Dawn reported.

The official said, "The roof of the mosque caved in due to the impact of the explosion," adding that nearly 30 to 40 people were reported to be stuck under the rubble. The official said that heavy machinery had been called to retrieve the injured persons and the bodies.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Interim Chief Minister Azam Khan has called for a report on the incident from the police. He directed authorities to expedite the rescue operation, Dawn reported. He ordered the concerned commissioner and deputy commissioner to supervise the rescue activities and assure that best medical treatment was provided to the injured people, according to Dawn report. Azam Khan also imposed an emergency in hospitals across Hangu.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least 52 people including a police officer were killed and around 50 people injured in a blast near a mosque in the Mastung district of Pakistan's Balochistan on Friday, Dawn reported. District Health Officer (DHO) Abdul Rasheed Shahi has confirmed the casualties. City Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Javed Lehri said a police official was among the casualties, according to a report by the Pakistan-based daily.

Dr Saeed Mirwani, chief executive of Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital, said dozens of people were undergoing treatment at his hospital while more than 20 injured have been referred to Quetta for medical assistance, Dawn reported.

According to Mastung Assistant Commissioner (AC) Atta-ul-Munim, the explosion took place when people were gathering for an Eid-i-Miladun Nabi procession near Madina Masjid at Alfalah Road. The Mastung AC had identified the DSP who had been killed as Nawaz Gishkori. SHO Lehri said that the explosion was a "suicide blast."