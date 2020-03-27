After British PM Boris Johnson, UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: After the news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, United Kingdom's Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also confirmed to have the virus, according to The Guardian report. UK's Health Secretary reportedly said that he had received medical advice to take a test after experiencing “mild symptoms”. He further added that he would “hopefully” be able to end his self-isolation period by next Thursday.

Hancock took to social and tweeted, "Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives."

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus COIVD-19. Through a video message on Twitter, Johnson confirmed that he had developed mild symptoms over the last 24 hours. He took a test which returned positive for coronavirus on the advice of the chief medical officer, said The Guardian report.

Johnson informed that he was self-isolating and working from home, while extending thanks to “the wizardry of modern technology”.

The UK PM wrote on Twitter, "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives"

Meanwhile, several politicians send the UK prime minister and health secretary well wishes after news broke that both had tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his British counterpart a "fighter" and tweeted his "good health and best wishes" to the UK leader.

PM Modi tweeted, "Dear PM @BorisJohnson, You`re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring healthy UK."

In a press brief, Johnson on March 3 had revealed that he was shaking hands with the coronavirus positive patients at London hospitals, adding "I can tell you I am shaking hands continuously. I was at a hospital last night, where there were few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with almost everybody."