topStoriesenglish2590881
NewsWorld
ITALY

After ChatGPT, Italy Seeks To Ban Using English Language For Formal Communication

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni`s party has introduced new legislation which proposes a fine of up to Euro 1,00,000 for using any foreign language, especially English, in official communication.

Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

After ChatGPT, Italy Seeks To Ban Using English Language For Formal Communication

Rome [Italy]: Use of English or any other foreign language by citizens in Italy for formal communication would soon attract hefty penalties, according to CNN. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni`s Brothers of Italy party has introduced new legislation which proposes a fine of up to Euro 1,00,000 for using any foreign language, especially English, in official communication.

"If Italians use English or any other foreign language during their official communication then they have to pay fines of up to Euro 1,00,000 (USD 1,08,705) under new legislation introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni`s Brothers of Italy party," CNN reported.

In the Italian Chamber of Deputies (Lower House), politician Fabio Rampelli introduced the legislation which was supported by the Prime Minister.

ALSO READ | Italy Bans Popular AI Bot 'ChatGPT', Orders Probe Over Privacy Breach

While the legislation talked about any foreign language but particularly geared at "Anglomania" or the use of English words, which the draft states "demeans and mortifies" the Italian language, adding that it is even worse because the UK is no longer part of the EU.

The bill still has to go for the parliamentary debate, and it is required to hold an office in public administration to have "written and oral knowledge and mastery of the Italian language".

It also prohibits the use of English in official documentation, including "acronyms and names" of job roles in companies operating in the country.

Foreign entities would have to have Italian language editions of all internal regulations and employment contracts, according to a draft of the legislation seen by CNN.

"It is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania has repercussions for society as a whole," the draft bill states.

Article 2 would make Italian "mandatory for the promotion and use of public goods and services in the national territory." Not doing so could garner fines between Euro 5,000 (USD 5,435) and Euro 100,000 (USD 108,705). 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?