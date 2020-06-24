After China encroaches Nepal's territory, nation's opposition party moves motion in Parliament

New Delhi: Nepal's opposition party Nepali Congress moved a motion in the lower house of Nepali Parliament on the Nepalese land encroached by China. Nepali Congress lawmakers Devendra Raj Kandel, Satya Narayan Sharma Khanal and Sanjaya Kumar Gautam put the motion in place drawing the KP Sharma Oli led government.

According to the motion, "64 hectares has been encroached upon in Dolakha, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Sankhuwasabha, Gorkha and Rasuwa districts" of Nepal by China.

It adds, "Pillar 35 has been shifted at the border, which has led to Northern Gorkha's Rui Village falling into China's Tibet region. 72 households of Rui village of Gorkha and 18 houses of Darchula are in Chinese territory."

Nepali Congress is the largest opposition party in both the upper and lower house of the Nepali Parliament. On June 23, Nepali Congress Vice President Bimalendra Nidhi in a tweet demanded answers from the KP Sharma Oli government over the Chinese encroachment.

The Oli government has maintained a stoic silence on the issue with no reactions so far.

China currently has encroached 11 locations at China Nepal border. These are-- two hectares in Bhagdare River of Humla district, a hectare in Samjen river, three hectares in Jawamu river, a hectare in Bhurjuga river, a hectare in Lenche river of Rasuwa district, seven hectares in Kharane district, four hectares in Bhotekoshi, three hectares in Samjung river of Sindhupalchok district, two hectares of land in Kamu river and four hectares in Arun river of Sankhuwasabha district.

Nepal and China share around 141,488 sq km long border.