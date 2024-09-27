At the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined French President Emmanuel Macron in voicing support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Both leaders emphasized the need for a more inclusive and representative Security Council, reflecting the evolving global landscape.

Starmer’s Call for a More Representative UNSC

During his address to the UN General Assembly, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged for a transformation of the UNSC, advocating for a more diverse and effective body. "The Security Council has to change to become a more representative body, willing to act – not paralysed by politics," Starmer stated. He went on to call for permanent seats for India, Brazil, Japan, Germany, and African representation, along with an increase in the number of elected members.

Macron’s Support for India

French President Emmanuel Macron championed reforms in the UNSC, advocating for the expansion of its permanent membership. Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Macron stressed the importance of making the Security Council more efficient and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities.

"We have a Security Council that is blocked... Let’s make the UN more efficient. We have to make it more representative," Macron remarked. He further emphasized that India, along with Germany, Japan, Brazil, and two African countries, should be included as permanent members.

Modi's Call for Institutional Reforms

The support from Macron and Starmer comes on the heels of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the 'Summit of the Future'. Modi highlighted the critical need for reforms in global institutions, including the UNSC, to maintain their relevance and effectiveness in fostering global peace and development.

The Current Composition of the UN Security Council

The UNSC is currently composed of 15 members: five permanent members with veto power (the United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom) and ten non-permanent members, elected for two-year terms. The Council's core responsibilities include investigating conflicts, launching peacekeeping missions, and imposing sanctions when necessary. Its decisions shape international responses to global crises, underscoring the importance of reforming the body to better address modern challenges.