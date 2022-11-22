topStoriesenglish
After Indonesia quake, 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Malango in Solomon Islands

The quake comes a day after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's main island of Java.

Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 09:46 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • An earthquake of 7.3 magnitude has struck south-west of Malango in the Solomon Islands
  • However, no casualties have been reported so far

Malango [Solomon Islands]: An earthquake of 7.3 magnitude has struck south-west of Malango in the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.0 km at 02:03:07 (UTC) on November 22.

The earthquake's epicentre was determined to be at 9.790 degrees south longitude and 159.601 degrees east longitude. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The quake comes a day after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's main island of Java.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said that more than 160 people were killed after an earthquake struck Java in Indonesia, CNN reported. Rescuers were searching for survivors trapped under the debris. Kamil stated that most of those killed were children. Kamil added that the death toll could likely increase further.

The earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the Cianjur region in West Java on November 21 at 1:21 pm local time, as per the CNN report. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

