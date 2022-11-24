topStoriesenglish
After reinstating Donald Trump on Twitter, Elon Musk calls for 'General amnesty' for other suspended accounts

Earlier in 2020, Trump`s account was suspended in the wake of the January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill following the US Presidental elections, resulting in legal troubles for the former US President.

Washington: Twitter CEO, Elon Musk on Wednesday took to the micro-blogging site and addressed the question that whether the site should offer a general amnesty to other suspended accounts. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?”

The polls survey will be out on November 25, 2022, around 11:30 PM IST. Earlier, Musk has put up a poll asking users of the microblogging website to vote on whether to reinstate the account of former US President Donald Trump, who was earlier subjected to a lifetime ban over incitement of violence.

"Reinstate former President Trump," the billionaire Twitter owner posted, with a chance to vote either yes or no. "Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour," he said in a subsequent tweet.

As per the survey, slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of reinstatement. "I don`t see any reason for it," the former president said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition`s annual leadership meeting.

This new policy is no surprise as the world`s richest man has made several decisions in this manner, including one to buy Twitter. Last Friday, Musk began reinstating accounts that were previously subject to indefinite bans for breaking the platform`s rules. 

Author Jordan Peterson and comedian Kathy Griffin were among the first people whose accounts were reinstated. "New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted and demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won`t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," Musk said in an earlier tweet.

On Tuesday, Musk also took a dig at the trolls who prophesied the end of Twitter, soon after his controversial takeover and tweeted, "Wasn`t Twitter supposed to die by now...?" 

