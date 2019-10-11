close

Imran Khan

Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's India visit, 'puzzled' Imran Khan equates Hong Kong protests to Kashmir

Imran Khan lamented that foreign media continues to cover Hong Kong protests but ignores the "dire human rights crisis" in Kashmir.

Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping&#039;s India visit, &#039;puzzled&#039; Imran Khan equates Hong Kong protests to Kashmir
Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up Kashmir yet again on Friday. In a series of tweets, Imran expressed his disappointment with the media coverage of Kashmir as compared to the protests in Hong Kong.

He lamented that foreign media continues to cover Hong Kong protests but ignores the "dire human rights crisis" in Kashmir.

"I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJK - an internationally recognised disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900k troops imposing a siege on 8mn Kashmiris," read Imran's first tweet.

Imran's statements come just hours ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day visit to India. Imran had met Xi earlier this week and during the meeting, the Chinese President had said that "China is paying close attention to Kashmir."

Pakistan has been crying foul over Indian's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

"For over two months with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned, including the entire spectrum of political leadership plus children and a growing humanitarian crisis. In IOJK, 100k Kashmiris have been killed over 30 yrs fighting for their right to self-determination as committed to them by the international community through UNSC resolutions," read Imran's next tweet.

Imran had even raised Kashmir issue before the United National General Assembly (UNGA) and held discussions with US President Donald Trump in New York. At the same time, Imran had bluntly issued a triple threat to the world if pressure is not put on India over the Kashmir issue after calling for international intervention.

Meanwhile, Indian intelligence sources on Friday informed that Pakistan is planning a big missile test near Karachi port at the same time when PM Modi will host President Xi in Mahabalipuram. It is being said that Pakistan will conduct the test in Sonmiani range, 40 km northwest of Karachi.

 

 

Tags:
Imran KhanKashmir lockdownChinese President Xi Jinping India's visit
