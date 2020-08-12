हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Air India shuts down five offices in Europe amid COVID-19 crisis

The airline will shut its offices in--Vienna (Austria), Milan (Italy), Madrid (Spain), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Stockholm (Sweden).

Air India shuts down five offices in Europe amid COVID-19 crisis

Air India on Wednesday announced that it will shut down its five offices in five countries across Europe due to zero flight operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline will shut its offices in--Vienna (Austria), Milan (Italy), Madrid (Spain), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Stockholm (Sweden).

An airline spokesperson said, “In view of the COVID-19 situation, Air India has decided to close down these stations and would immediately initiate action for the closure in consultation with local lawyers and advise the timelines, by which the station will be closed.”

There are no Air India flights under Vande Bharat Mission there and regularly scheduled flights are also not operating currently.

