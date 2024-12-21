Air Plane Scare: UK Flight Attendant Falls from TUI Airways Plane Just Before Take Off

In scary incident, a flight attendant working for TUI Airways fell from an aircraft while it was preparing for departure at East Midlands Airport. The incident occurred on the evening of December 16, when the crew member unexpectedly fell after opening the plane’s door, unaware that the stairs had not been attached.

The accident occurred when the flight attendant opened the door of the aircraft, expecting the stairs to still be in place. However, the stairs had already been removed, and the attendant unknowingly stepped into the void, causing her to fall to the tarmac below.

According to witnesses, the flight attendant opened the aircraft door, took a step outside, and immediately fell when she realized the stairs were missing.

One witness told the Nottingham Post, “She opened the door, took a step out and the stairs that were supposed to be there were not there for whatever reason. She fell to the tarmac and I heard she was seriously injured.”

Emergency Response

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was called to the scene at 4:31 pm. A paramedic and an ambulance were dispatched, and the air ambulance also attended. The injured woman was airlifted to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

In a statement, EMAS confirmed that one patient was transported to the hospital by ambulance. "We received a call at 4:31 pm on 16 December to a medical emergency at East Midlands Airport. We sent a paramedic in a solo response car and an ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance," an EMAS spokesperson said.

Investigation Underway

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. AAIB inspectors have already visited the airport to gather evidence and make inquiries.

An AAIB spokesperson confirmed, “An investigation has been launched, and inspectors have visited the airport to gather evidence and make inquiries to understand more about the circumstances.”

Typically, the responsibility for attaching the stairs to an aircraft lies with the ground handling agents working on behalf of the airline. Airports generally do not have a role in the process of attaching or removing the stairs from the plane.