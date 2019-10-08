close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Al Qaeda

Al-Qaeda's South Asia chief Asim Omar killed in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) released a statement saying Asim Omar, a “Pakistani national and member of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent,” was killed in the Musa Qala district of Helmand province during a raid on September 23.

Al-Qaeda&#039;s South Asia chief Asim Omar killed in Afghanistan

Afghan officials confirmed on Tuesday that the leader of Al-Qaeda's South Asian branch was killed in a US-Afghan joint raid in southern Afghanistan in September. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) released a statement saying Asim Omar, a “Pakistani national and member of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent,” was killed in the Musa Qala district of Helmand province during a raid on September 23.

"#NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of #Al_Qaeda in the #Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep. 23," NDS tweeted.

TOLO news reported that Omar was killed along with six other “Al Qaeda members,” who had been embedded inside a “Taliban compound” in Musa Qala. 

Meanwhile, Laurel Miller, Director of the Crisis Group’s Asia Program, has said that the time has come to verify Taliban’s commitment to severe ties with the terrorist groups.

“I would expect one of the main points of the preliminary peace agreement between the US and the Taliban would be to elicit a commitment from the Taliban to break those ties; it’s a commitment that would have to be verified,” she was quoted as saying by TOLO news.

Tags:
Al QaedaAl Qaeda South AsiaUSAfghanistanAsim Omar
Next
Story

Hong Kong leader Lam does not rule out Beijing help, as economy suffers

Must Watch

PT13M38S

DNA: Burn your Inner Demons Along With Ravana Dahan