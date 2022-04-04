हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

All Sri Lanka Cabinet Ministers, except PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, resign amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resigned with immediate effect late on Sunday night, as the country experiences its worst economic crisis of all time. Speaking to reporters, Education Minister and Leader of the House, Dinesh Gunawardena said the Cabinet Ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa. (File photo)

He proffered no reason for the mass resignation. However, political experts here said the ministers came under intense pressure from the public over the government's alleged "mishandling" of the economic crisis, triggered by the shortage in the foreign exchange reserve.

Wide spread public protests were seen throughout the evening in spite of the imposition of curfew which is due to end on Monday morning. The enraged public has been demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The government declared a state of emergency after an angry mob surrounded the private residence of Rajapaksa on March 31. A planned social media triggered mass protest was scheduled for Sunday. However, the government responded by imposing a 36-hour curfew.

PM's son's tweet onresignation

Since evening, rumours have been floating to the effect that Rajapaksa may opt for an interim government to handle the economic crisis.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims US diplomat Donald Lu involved in 'conspiracy' to topple his government

