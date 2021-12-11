Allow women to work, girls to get education: EU to Taliban

Kabul (Afghanistan): European Union Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson on Friday urged the Taliban to allow women to work and girls to go to school. Niklasson termed girls in Afghanistan not going to school and women not going to work a frozen asset, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

He wrote on his Twitter account, "I am deeply concerned about #Afghanistan's frozen financial assets. But girls not going to school, women not being allowed to work, to provide services through NGOs, or to create and lead businesses providing jobs are another frozen asset. The interim government can unfreeze it." "The #EU will continue to uphold the #universality of #humanrightsand exercise vigilance against any attempt to undermine international commitments," added Niklasson.

The Taliban, after taking control of the country in mid-August, had closed the schools with thousands of girl students confined to their homes, attracting criticism by the international community. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has resulted in the loss of work for Afghan businesswomen who are largely confined to their homes owing to the group's harsh interpretation of Sharia law."#Afghanistan will survive, rise and prosper, once it includes its #women. #AFGgirls2School," said Niklasson in the tweet.

