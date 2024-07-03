'Almost Fell Asleep': Joe Biden Blames Foreign Travel For Debate Debacle
In his remarks, Biden admitted that he did not have a good debate, and said he "wasn't very smart" for "travelling around the world a couple times" before the debate.
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday blamed his recent foreign travels for his debate debacle.
Meanwhile, the White House said Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Friday. He will conduct a sit-down interview with George Stephanopoulos from ABC News, while on the campaign trail.
He will travel to Philadelphia on Sunday. And next week, he will host a NATO press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.
