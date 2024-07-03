Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762839
NewsWorld
US PRESIDENT

'Almost Fell Asleep': Joe Biden Blames Foreign Travel For Debate Debacle

In his remarks, Biden admitted that he did not have a good debate, and said he "wasn't very smart" for "travelling around the world a couple times" before the debate.

 

|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 10:02 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Almost Fell Asleep': Joe Biden Blames Foreign Travel For Debate Debacle

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday blamed his recent foreign travels for his debate debacle.
“I wasn't very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple of times … shortly before the debate,” Biden said while talking to donors at a fundraiser in a Virginia suburb of Washington DC. “I didn't listen to my staff … and then I almost fell asleep on stage.” In his remarks, Biden admitted that he did not have a good debate, and said he "wasn't very smart" for "travelling around the world a couple times" before the debate.

Biden also apologised by saying he was sorry for the performance. "It's not an excuse but an explanation." The president's remarks at the fund raiser was just for six minutes, which is far shorter than what he speaks on such occasions.
Meanwhile, the White House said Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Friday. He will conduct a sit-down interview with George Stephanopoulos from ABC News, while on the campaign trail.
He will travel to Philadelphia on Sunday. And next week, he will host a NATO press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal woman seeks action against those who filmed beating
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Rahul Gandhi's Ayodhya 'Claim'!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of Rahul's 'Hindu' speech
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu Temple Vandalised In Jammu Kashmir's Reasi
DNA Video
DNA: What's in the new law?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Boom' in Indian wedding Industry!
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence