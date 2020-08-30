हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Randall Kenan

American author Randall Kenan who depicted black, gay life in prose dies at 57

Kenan grew up in North Carolina and attended UNC, receiving his undergraduate degree in 1985.

American author Randall Kenan who depicted black, gay life in prose dies at 57
Image courtesy: twitter

Chapel Hill: Randall Kenan, an author whose stories explored the experience of being Black and gay in the American South, has died. He was 57. The University of North Carolina, where Kenan taught as an English professor, confirmed his death on Saturday.

A cause was not immediately available, Daniel Wallace, his friend and colleague at the university, said Kenan was found dead Friday at his home in Hillsborough, near Chapel Hill.

"He was just an immense talent. His best years were ahead of him," Wallace said, noting that his most recent book, If I Had Two Wings, was published just this month. And he was a gentleman of the old school who never failed to bring flowers or chocolate to Wallace's wife when he would visit the couple.

Kenan grew up in North Carolina and attended UNC, receiving his undergraduate degree in 1985.

His 1992 collection of short stories, Let the Dead Bury Their Dead, was set in the fictional town of Tim's Creek, North Carolina. It received critical acclaim and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

He also wrote a young adult biography of author James Baldwin.

Earlier this month, Kenan wrote an open letter reflecting on his experience as a Black student at UNC in the '80s, and the changes prompted by civil unrest, demands for racial justice and the removal of Confederate statues across the South.

''For me a poor black boy from the swamps of Eastern North Carolina, the Civil War was far from a lost cause, let alone a done war. I had underestimated how unfinished,'' he wrote. 

Tags:
Randall KenanRandall Kenan diesAmerican authorBlack Lives Matter
Next
Story

President Erdogan wants to replace Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as Turkey's most popular leader
  • 34,63,972Confirmed
  • 62,550Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M9S

Zee Super 30: Watch top 30 news stories of the day