Amid Escalating Tensions With China, US Set To Approve $228 Million Military Equipment Sale To Taiwan

The US State Department has approved a potential military sale to Taiwan valued at approximately USD 228 million amid heightened tensions with China, reported Focus Taiwan.

According to US Department of Defence's Defence Security Cooperation Agency, the sale involves the return, repair, and reshipment of spare parts and related equipment. This includes both classified and unclassified components for aircraft, as well as associated engineering, technical, and logistics support services.

The US Congress has been notified of the sale and is expected to grant its approval. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation for the US's continued support of Taiwan's security under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence also highlighted the strategic importance of this sale, noting that ongoing grey zone tactics by China have impacted Taiwan's training and operational readiness. The ministry further highlighted that this aviation-related equipment would enhance the combat readiness and safety of Taiwan's Air Force.

According to CNA, this marks the 16th military sale to Taiwan authorised by the Biden administration, underscoring sustained US support.

Over the past five years, US-Taiwan relations have grown significantly, particularly in terms of military cooperation and economic ties, as tensions with China continue to escalate. Under President Joe Biden, the US has intensified its support for Taiwan through increased arms sales and military exchanges.

In 2021, the US approved a significant arms deal with Taiwan that included F-16 fighter jets and anti-ship missiles, further demonstrating a firm commitment to Taiwan's defence. Recently, Taiwan's defence ministry announced that the delivery of F-16V fighter jets, which were purchased from the US, is now expected to begin in 2026, following the resolution of production and delivery issues, reported Focus Taiwan.

Additionally, the US has advocated for Taiwan's inclusion in various international organizations and forums, from which it has historically been excluded due to China's objections.

For example, in 2021, the US supported Taiwan's bids to join the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

High-level meetings between US and Taiwanese officials have also deepened bilateral economic and technological collaboration, particularly in the semiconductor industry, where Taiwan plays a key role. Despite the strengthening partnership, the US maintains its "One China" policy, officially acknowledging Beijing's claims over Taiwan while maintaining unofficial relations with Taipei.

China has strongly condemned US actions, ramping up military activities around Taiwan in response to what it views as provocations.